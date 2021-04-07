Brant MOH has no plans to close local schools

Urbantke said schools are one of the most prominent indicators of community transmission in Brantford-Brant.

The Grand Erie District School Board has reported numerous cases this week at both its elementary and secondary schools. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board also reported new cases this week.

“At this point in time, we do not have plans in place to close our schools for in-person learning,” said Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke during a weekly media briefing Wednesday. “We recognize the decision to close schools in other jurisdictions, but it’s important to note that each area is unique with respect to its current COVID-19 situation.”

Toronto Public Health agency said the school shutdown, which began Wednesday, was needed to reverse a surge of new COVID-19 infections.

Brant’s acting medical officer of health said there are no plans to follow the lead of Toronto’s public health agency and close local schools and have students learn remotely instead.

“We are seeing an increase in school cases because the overall cases in our community are also unfortunately climbing.”

Urbankte said the “vast majority” of COVID-19 transmission in students and education staff is taking place outside of school and “many of the closures we have seen recently are due to administrative coverage concerns rather than in-school transmission.”

“We understand the concern of education staff, parents and students,” said the doctor.

“We share this concern and are deeply upset that we are at this point again. Our focus needs to be on putting measures in place to slow the overall spread both locally and provincially and, therefore, mitigating the concern surrounding schools. I believe schools are an integral part of a child’s well-being and we need to do all we can to ensure we are not hurting this.”

COVID-19 indicators have risen to some of the highest levels seen so far in the pandemic. Last week, there were 144 reported cases in Brantford-Brant, a number not seen since the peak of the second wave.

Urbantke said the local vaccination rollout continues to transition from “next priority” Phase 1 populations to the initial Phase 2 populations.

Those being vaccinated this week include:

• Seniors age 65 and older;

• Residents, essential caregivers and frontline workers in high-risk congregate living settings;

• Adult chronic home care recipients;

• Indigenous adults

• And highest risk conditions under the Province’s Primary Priority for Phase 2

Urbantke said clinics continue to be well attended and appointments aren’t going unused.

“We are aware that some of our neighbouring jurisdictions are moving to start scheduling vaccinations for those 60 years and older this week,” she said.

“We continue to vaccinate with the supply we are afforded by the province and continue to move through priority groups concurrently. When supply and demand dictate we can, we will open up appointments for further priority groups.”