Brant MOH backs vaccine certification program
Article content
Brant’s acting medical officer of health is in full support of a provincial vaccine certification program.
Advertisement
Article content
The Ontario government could make an announcement this week detailing a form of proof-of-vaccine certification, commonly known as a vaccine passport. Deliberations about the passport were ongoing on Tuesday.
Brant MOH backs vaccine certification program Back to video
“The purpose of such a program would be to get us through this critical period where the Delta variant has taken hold provincially,” said Dr. Malcolm Lock in his weekly media briefing Tuesday. “Vaccine certification programs have shown to significantly increase coverage rates when put into place in other jurisdictions.
“The preference has always been to have a central, provincial system in place in order to make any certification program easy to follow and understand for all Ontario residents.”
Lock said the system would be useful in determining how to deal with outbreaks at schools, as students return to the classroom next week. He said some school boards are reluctant to find out which students have been vaccinated and which have not and a certification program would simplify the process.
The return to school is likely to mean local cases of COVID-19 will rise, but “in conditions we are able to control,” he said.
“We’re trying to do this in the safest way possible but it’s a little bit of an unknown scenario. We’re planning for the worst but hoping for the best.”
Lock said medical officers of health are waiting to hear recommendations from the province involving the resumption of sports at elementary and secondary schools. He said there are a number of variables, including the type of sport, whether it’s played indoors or outdoors and whether it involves contact with other players.
Advertisement
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday nine new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.
“As expected, we are beginning to see Public Health Ontario confirm more Delta variant cases in our community, which has been the main driver with respect to the increased number and severity of our cases over the last few weeks,” said Lock. “Again, it’s critically important for those who have not yet done so to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
There are now 59 active cases in Brantford and Brant County, an increase of six from Monday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting 12 COVID patients are in its care and, of those, six are in critical care. There were 16 COVID patients hospitalized on Monday.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 3,614 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 3,533 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 22 deaths in the communities from the virus.
As of Sunday, 77 per cent of Brant residents 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 71 per cent have completed the two-dose series.
As of June 14, the health unit is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status. Since that date, 73.45 per cent of all cases have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent have been people with one vaccine dose and 11.06 per cent have been people who are fully vaccinated.
Locally, there have been 619 third doses of vaccine given to those who qualify under provincial guidance. They include transplant recipients, patients with hematological cancers, and residents of high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.
Advertisement
Article content
The health unit has given third doses to residents at six long-term care and high-risk retirement homes to date. Lock said they expect to complete a mobile clinic at one more facility by the end of the week.
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by the food court entrance. There also will be clinics at the Salvation Army (33 Diana Ave.) on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 195 Henry St. on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Brant Sports Complex (944 Powerline Rd. in Paris) on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and the Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) on Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 525 new cases in the past 24 hours, the first time in six days that the case count has been below 650
Ontario ICUs have 89 unvaccinated patients, seven who are partially vaccinated and eight that are fully vaccinated.
There were five deaths reported from Monday and there have now been 9,503 deaths since the pandemic began.
In Ontario, 9,923,606 people are fully vaccinated, representing 67 per cent of the population.