Brant health unit reports one new COVID-19 case for third straight day
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported Wednesday one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
It was the third straight day there was one case reported.
Brant health unit reports one new COVID-19 case for third straight day Back to video
Active cases remain at 13, the same as they were over the past two days.
Hospitalizations within the Brant Community Health Care System dropped by one on Wednesday as there is now just one patient receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. That patient is in critical care.
The BCHU reports that two people are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of the reporting.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,401 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,368 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,217 variants of concern. Of those, 788 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 23 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 318 have some mutation detected.
There have been 149,269 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, which is an increase of 3,003 from Tuesday.
There are 50,529 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 72 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose with 32 per cent having received both doses.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics this week at its Laurier and Paris Fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older (first dose only). No appointments are necessary for the clinics.
Advertisement
Article content
The Laurier location (1 Market St.) will hold clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the clinics at the Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St. in Paris) will take place Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The province announced on Friday that accelerated second doses for eligible adults over the age of 18 will begin Monday. Second dose appointments must be at least 28 days from the date of the a person’s first dose.
Those who received a first does of an mRNA vaccine can visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ to book an appointment for their second dose through the BCHU website.
Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a eight-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method.
Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards.
An outbreak at Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH from May 28 that involved eight residents and three staff members was declared over on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Article content
• Rosewood House, June 6, four residents
• Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, seven cases
• Manufacturing/Industrial No. 16, June 14, three cases
• Manufacturing/Industrial No. 17, June 23, three cases
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there no active cases as of Tuesday, the last day information was available on the Ohsweken Public Health website.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527 confirmed cases, of which 516 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 38 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 33 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 184 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest number of daily cases since there were 170 on Sept. 10.
There were 14 deaths reported from Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,168.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 257 people receiving care Monday.
There have now been 14,741,138 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 268,397 doses were administered on Tuesday. In Ontario, 4,808,170 people are fully vaccinated.