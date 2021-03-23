Brant health unit reports four new COVID-19 cases

Article content

There was a dip in positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday with four new cases reported.

That is down from the 13 reported on Monday.

The number of active cases also decreased to 62 on Tuesday from 73 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,620 have been resolved.

Thirteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, four COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

As of Thursday, 42 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website reports that all 42 cases are presumed to be a coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. known as B.1.1.7.

At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.

To date, 19,254 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,566 people having received second doses. Vaccine appointments are now available for Brantford and Brant residents age 72 and older.