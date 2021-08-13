The Brant County Health Unit reported Friday 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

That puts the case count so far this week at 23 with two days left to report. There were 17 confirmed cases for the week ending Aug. 8 and 11 for the week ending Aug. 1.

COVID cases climbing in Brantford-Brant

There are currently 34 active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant, with five of those people being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the health unit has logged 3,485 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those 3,431 have recovered while the deaths of 20 local people have been attributed to COVID-19.

A total of 205,040 vaccines have been administered at clinics in Brant.

To date, 68 per cent of the adult population are considered fully vaccinated, while 76 per cent have received at least one dose.

For Brant residents aged 12 to 17, 75 per cent have received one dose and 66 per cent have completed the two-dose vaccination series.

An outbreak was declared Thursday at Brantwood Community Services-Cumberland where one staff member has the virus, and an outbreak was declared Wednesday at Lions McInnes House where one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak continues at the Salvation Army Booth Centre where one case has been reported.

Ohsweken Public Health reports one active case on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 531 confirmed cases have been recorded over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 519 have been resolved and 11 members of the community died due to complications attributed to the virus.

On Friday, Ontario logged more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. Health officials recorded 574 cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as four more deaths related to the disease.