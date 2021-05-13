Article content

The County of Brant is showing its ‘PRIDE’ in a new way.

A crossover on Grand River Street North in downtown Paris has been painted in the Pride Flag colours ahead of Pride Month in June.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant County shows its 'Pride' Back to video

“This is a great way to visually represent the community’s support and our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion for all in the LGBTQ+ community,” Mayor David Bailey said, adding many other municipalities across Canada are also painting crossovers in a show of support.

“We are so pleased that the County of Brant is becoming more diverse and we are striving to create a safe and inclusive environment for all community members. My hope is that everyone in the county can feel comfortable with who they are and can be proud of who they are.”

The community is stronger when everyone treats each other with dignity and respect, he added.

The county is also making available 250 free ‘Celebrate Pride’ lawn signs to residents. The signs will be delivered on June 1 to those who register for the program. Visit https://www.brant.ca/en/index.aspx for further details.