Brant County poised to address clogged farm drains

Brant County is set to embark on a ‘maintain the drain’ strategy.
County councillors at a Tuesday administration and operations committee meeting voted to employ an engineering consulting service to handle the duties of a drainage superintendent. A county drainage superintendent position is vacant and filling it has become problematic.
Councillors also voted to hire an engineering technologist. Their decisions are expected to be confirmed at a county council meeting on Jan. 26.
“I can say that farm drainage is a very important issue in the rural area, western part of the county,” Coun. Robert Chambers said. “There are some 180 odd municipal drains and agricultural land relies on good drainage.”
Over the years, the county has used a range of strategies including contracting out and employing a drainage superintendent. However, the drains were cleaned on a complaint basis rather than a regular maintenance schedule, Chambers said.