Article content

Brant County Mayor David Bailey received his first COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Paris Fairgrounds vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Bailey said he was excited when he became eligible for vaccination and thanked the Brant County Health Unit, Brant-Brantford Paramedic Service, Paris Agricultural Society and the countless staff and volunteers who made the process seamless.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant County mayor praises vaccine team Back to video

As of Thursday, 37,284 doses of vaccine have been administered with 3,885 people completing their vaccination series.