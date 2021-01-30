Local woman in her 80s dies of COVID-19, says health unit

Article content

A local woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Brant County Health Unit said the death was reported to them Saturday morning. They said the woman contracted the virus through close contact with someone with COVID-19.

That brings to eight the number of residents from Brantford-Brant who have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in March.

There are currently 51 known active cases of COVID-19, according to numbers posted by the Brant County Health Unit on Saturday.Seven new cases are being reported by the health unit in the last 24 hours.

That brings the local case count so far this week to 41. Last week there were a total of 45 cases reported, down substantially from the previous week when 117 cases were reported by the health unit.

Seven people with COVID-19 are currently being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant. Of those, 1,290 are considered resolved.