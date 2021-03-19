Brant County Health Unit reports four more cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Friday four new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total for this week to 39.

There are now 81 active cases in Brantford and Brant, a decrease of nine cases from Thursday.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said this week that she expects the area will be moved to the more restrictive red-control zone on the province’s COVID-19 framework because of rising key indicators. The area is now in the orange-restrict zone. The province is expected to announce any change on Friday afternoon.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,563 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Currently, two COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

As of Friday, 31 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case has not been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.