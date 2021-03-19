Brant County Health Unit reports four more cases of COVID-19
The Brant County Health Unit reported on Friday four new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total for this week to 39.
There are now 81 active cases in Brantford and Brant, a decrease of nine cases from Thursday.
Brant County Health Unit reports four more cases of COVID-19
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said this week that she expects the area will be moved to the more restrictive red-control zone on the province’s COVID-19 framework because of rising key indicators. The area is now in the orange-restrict zone. The province is expected to announce any change on Friday afternoon.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,563 have been resolved.
Twelve local deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Currently, two COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.
As of Friday, 31 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case has not been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.
To date, 18,696 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,566 people having received second doses.
While the Grand Erie District School Board is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, there are a number of new cases reported at Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board schools.
Grand Erie’s Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford is closed after an outbreak was declared on Tuesday. Online learning at Ryerson, which has had several cases in the past week, will continue until March 31.
An outbreak was declared at Walter Gretzky Elementary School in Brantford after three cases were reported in less than a week. The school remains open.
There was also a positive case reported at Brantford’s North Park Collegiate on Monday.
At the Catholic board, an outbreak was declared on Thursday at Holy Cross School in Brantford where cases have been identified in two students and two staff members. The school remains open.
One case each was also reported on Thursday at Our Lady of Providence in Brantford and at St. John’s College.
The Catholic board also reported new cases this week at Brantford elementary schools St. Basil (Monday), St. Gabriel (Monday) and St. Pius (March 13).
Last week an outbreak was declared at St. Theresa, a Brantford elementary school, where two students and one staff member tested positive. The school remains open.
There are also two cases – one elementary and one secondary – at W. Ross Macdonald School.
An outbreak continues at CSN Collision Centre at 85 Lynden Rd. in Brantford after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment. The business remains open.
A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.
St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, a Brantford long-term care facility, had an outbreak declared March 6 after two staff members tested positive.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared at long-term and retirement homes, as well as congregate settings, whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member.
An outbreak at an unnamed local food processing plant that had eight cases was declared over on Thursday.
Public Health Ontario reported on Friday 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 192 more than on Thursday. It was the third straight day there were more than 1,500 new cases reported.
With 10 more deaths attributed to the virus on Friday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,212.
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the provincial government reported administering 1,420,599 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 61,146 in the last day. There are 294,749 people fully vaccinated with two doses.