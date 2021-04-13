Brant County Health Unit reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Tuesday 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases on Tuesday comes after Brantford-Brant set a weekly case count record last week with 198 positive results.

There are 197 active cases in the area, with 11 people currently hospitalized due to the virus. Seven of those individuals are residents of Brant, and two are in ICU on ventilators.

Since the onset of the pandemic more than one year ago, there have been 2,137 confirmed cases, adjusted downward by two as those individuals reside in another health unit’s jurisdiction.

Of the total, 1,296 cases have been resolved, while 14 people have died.

The number of cases involving variants of concern has risen to 217, including 174 of the UK variant and two of the Brazil variant.

Detection of both the N501Y and E484K mutations was determined in 30 individuals, while 11 were found to have only the E484K mutation.