Brant County Health unit reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Saturday 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Total active cases in community increased to 189 from 174 on Friday.

Seven people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Brantford General Hospital.

Brantford-Brant has now had 2,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,843 have been resolved.

Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of Friday, 187 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community.

The health unit website is reporting 147 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 30 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation, eight cases with only the E484K mutation and two cases of the P.1 (Brazil) lineage.

There are now 33,016 people in the area who have received the vaccination and 3,224 who have completed their vaccination series.