Brant County Health Unit reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
Article content
Another 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Brant County Health Unit in the last 24 hours.
That brings the total number of active cases in Brantford and the County of Brant to 155.
Brant County Health Unit reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video
According to the Brant Community Healthcare System’s website, four people are currently being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital, all of them in critical care.
There have been 121 COVID-19 cases reported in Brantford and Brant since Monday. A record number of local cases – 269 – was reported for the week ending April 18.
There have been 3,028 confirmed local cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Of those cases, 2,853 are considered resolved.
Twenty local residents have died from the virus.
As of Saturday, 67,756 people in Brantford-Brant had received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 5,129 have received both doses.
The health unit has expanded its vaccine eligibility to include people aged 40 and older. Its clinics are now open to those born in 1981 or earlier. The clinics are by appointment only and no walk-ins are accepted.
Advertisement
Article content
As well, adults aged 35 to 39 – those born between Jan. 1, 1982 and Dec. 31, 1986 – are eligible to add their name to the appointment cancellation wait list. In the event of a cancellation, those eligible to receive their first dose will be contacted by health unit staff.
To book an appointment or join the cancellation list visit https://www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines .
Plans call for at least 65 per cent of the Brantford/Brant population to receive a first dose of vaccine by the end of May.
An outbreak declared at St. George Children’s Centre, where two staff have tested positive was declared over on Thursday. Outbreaks continue at Nova Vita (one staff); John Noble Home (four staff); BGH (one staff, one patient) and Farm Boy (eight staff).
A COVID-19 outbreak involving four people was declared at an unnamed manufacturing/industrial site
There are also ongoing outbreaks at three manufacturing/industrial sites, with four cases, six cases and 10 cases.
An outbreak at a food processing plant involving 10 cases was declared over on Thursday.
The health unit was reporting 904 variants of concern on Saturday. Those numbers include 604 with the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 201 with the E484K mutation, 89 with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 10 with the P.1 lineage (Brazil).
Meanwhile, the number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in Brantford-Brant stands at 104,176.