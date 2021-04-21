





Share this Story: Brant County Health Unit reports 15th COVID-19 death

Brant County Health Unit reports 15th COVID-19 death Photo by File Photo

Article content A woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19, the Brant County Health Unit reported on Wednesday. Her death brings to 15 the number of people who have died in Brantford-Brant as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant County Health Unit reports 15th COVID-19 death Back to video The health unit said the woman was hospitalized at the time of her death. The health unit stated there was was no known epidemiological link for the woman’s virus case, which means that a link to a close contact with the woman has not been identified. The death was reported on the same day that the area saw its new COVID-19 cases jump. On Wednesday, the health unit reported 51 new cases in the past 24 hours, up from the 34 new cases on Tuesday. Total active cases also increased to 284 on Wednesday from 281 on Tuesday. The health unit is reporting 412 variants of concern. Of those, 301 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 71 are the E484K mutation, 36 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since the pandemic began last March, 2,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,144 of those resulting in recovered cases. There were 19 COVID patients in Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, with eight in critical care and 11 in acute medical inpatient care. The numbers provided from BGH may be different from those on the health unit website because some patients at the hospital may reside outside of the area. As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 1,306 doses were administered on Tuesday. In total, 42,450 doses have been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,092 of those completed. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Visit for www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant County. The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information. Although no new COVID cases have been reported recently by local school boards, the Grand Erie District School Board’s education centre in Brantford has had four cases over the past 10 days. The latest were on April 18 and 19. Three new outbreaks were declared by the health unit on Tuesday. They are at St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (second outbreak) that involved three staff/providers, at a corporate office that involves two cases and at a manufacturing/industrial site that includes five cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The outbreaks at the corporate office and manufacturing/industrial site involve cases where employees do not serve the public directly. On Wednesday, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported an outbreak at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville and, on Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at Yin’s Ginseng Farm in Waterford. Public health management plans have been put into place at both locations but no other details were provided. There are currently 29 outbreaks in Brantford-Brant. The following is a list of child-care centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces, and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks: • McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 • North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students • Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students • Cedarland (Brantford), April 9, two students and five staff/providers • Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14 • Lansdowne-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students • Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers • Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider • Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider • Assumption College (Brantford), April 6, three students • St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, three staff/providers

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content • Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one child and one staff/provider • Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider • Sensity (Paris), April 12, one staff • Community Living Brant (Brantford), April 8, one staff • Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • Brant Food Centre (Brantford), April 15, two cases • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, five cases • Corporate/office No. 7, April 20, two cases • Food processing, April 16, six cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 9, No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12, various dates, 13 cases • Farm, No. 2-4, 12 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 18 active cases as of Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 466 confirmed cases, of which 438 are resolved. Seventeen cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 10 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and seven others yet to be determined. A total of 2,211 people have received COVID vaccines on Six Nations, with 676 fully vaccinated. There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is currently hospitalized. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported a large increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. There were 4,212 new cases announced on Wednesday, an increase from the 3,469 that were reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Part of the increase from Tuesday to Wednesday was being attributed to a Rogers outage that slowed the reporting of new cases. The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital intensive care units continues to climb. Of the 2,335 people currently receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, 790 are being treated in ICUs. There are also 566 people who are breathing on a ventilator. The province also announced 32 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,789. The province administered 136,695 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, setting a daily record. The previous record was 115,634 doses on April 16. Ontario also hit the four-million mark in vaccinations with 4,131,882 people vaccinated and 349,396 fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford