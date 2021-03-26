





Share this Story: Brant County Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. That brings the total confirmed cases so far this week to 42, with two days left of reporting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant County Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Back to video Last week there were 74 cases reported and 88 cases for the week ending March 14. The number of active cases rose slightly to 63 on Friday from 60 on Thursday. Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,656 have been resolved. Thirteen local deaths have been attributed to the virus. Currently, three patients with COVID-19 are being treated at Brantford General Hospital. As of Friday, 50 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK) and eight cases having both the N501Y and E484K mutation. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On Friday, the health unit reported 22,688 vaccinations have been given locally, an increase of 1,132 shots reported on Thursday. A total of 2,569 people have received second doses. Vaccine appointments are now available for Brant residents aged 72 and older. The Grand Erie District School Board reported a new positive case on Friday at Prince Charles elementary school in Brantford. A case was also reported this week at Woodman-Cainsville School in Brantford. There are currently outbreaks at two Grand Erie elementary schools in Brantford – Ryerson Heights and Walter Gretzky. Ryerson Heights is closed until March 31, while Walter Gretzky remains open. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported a new case at St. John’s College on Wednesday. There are currently outbreaks at two Brantford Catholic elementary schools – St. Theresa, where two students and one staff member have tested positive, and at Holy Cross, where two students and two staff members tested positive. There is also an outbreak at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, a Brantford long-term care facility where two staff members tested positive. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared at long-term and retirement homes, as well as congregate settings, whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member. An outbreak was declared by the health unit on Thursday at an unnamed manufacturing/industrial facility where two cases have been reported. An outbreak continues at another unnamed manufacturing/industrial site where two cases have been confirmed. Neither business serves the public directly.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content And another outbreak continues at CSN Collision Centre at 85 Lynden Rd., after two cases of the virus were confirmed in staff members who didn’t have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the business, which remains open. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there are currently 11 active cases, with two COVID patients hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 437 confirmed cases, of which 418 are resolved. Two cases have been identified as a variant of concern although the lineage was not known. A total of 1,133 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 128 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been eight deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. Ontario reported 2,169 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths on Friday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise, with at least 913 people being treated for the disease in an Ontario hospital, up from 894 the previous day. According to provincial data, there are 369 people in intensive care units and 215 people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There are now 16,563 active cases of novel coronavirus infection across Ontario, up from 13,200 one week ago. There have been 7,292 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario since March 2020. In total, more than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Ontario residents. More than 82,900 doses were given in the last 24-hour period. There are 306,373 people in Ontario who have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered immunized.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford