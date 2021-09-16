Brant adopts COVID-19 vaccination policy
Article content
Brant County employees must provide proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Advertisement
Article content
The vaccination policy, unanimously supported by county councillors, applies to all municipal staff and workplace volunteers.
Brant adopts COVID-19 vaccination policy Back to video
According to the policy, employees who haven’t been vaccinated must provide written proof of a medical reason why they can’t be immunized. Employees who chose not to get vaccinated must show they have completed an educational program outlining the benefits of being immunized against COVID-19.
Under the policy, those who don’t get immunized must take rapid antigen tests prior to entering the workplace. Testing will take place at a minimum of once a week and up to two or three times a week, depending on the employee’s workplace. Frequency of testing will be determined the amount of contact an employee has with other workers and the public, among other factors.
“Our human resources staff are going to work through that (the testing protocol) on a group by group basis,” Brant CAO Michael Bradley told councillors. “We do know that a one size fits all approach isn’t going to work in this case.
“We want to do something that works for the employees and is fair and also makes sure our workplace is safe.”
Any employee who tests positive will not be allowed into the workplace and will have to follow public health guidelines concerning self-isolation.
The policy was implemented over the past two weeks. The vaccination status of employees should be known by the end of September, councillors were told.
The testing program should also be up and running by the end of the month, Bradley said.
Advertisement
Article content
The county has 550 full- and part-time employees.
Coun. Robert Chambers wanted to know what is being done to encourage residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.
“It seems to me that there’s a certain amount of complacency now,” hes said. “When the pandemic was in its initial stages, people were very vigilant about using disinfectants and social distancing.
“But, as time has worn on, people have become tired of it. Even though, in many ways, the situation is not that much different now than it was in the summer or a year ago at this time.”
Bradley agreed people have become complacent about the pandemic.
“It’s challenging,” he said.
“It’s not easy to do something we don’t like for 18 months. We continue to have signage at our workplaces and public facilities reminding people to follow public health guidelines and we politely remind people when they aren’t following them.
“We continue to send out public health messages through our social media channels.”
Bradley noted that Mayor David Bailey also continues to send out regular public health messages.
“We’re listening to what public health is saying and we’re adapting our workplace as we need to.”
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall