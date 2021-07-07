Boy pulled from water in critical condition

Article content

Brant OPP say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a small lake on Fourth Concession Road Tuesday evening.

The boy was swimming in the lake at a Brant County trailer park campground when he was seen in distress.

County of Brant Fire and Brant-Brantford Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and, after initial treatment at the scene, the boy was airlifted to a London hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

The OPP urged everyone to be extra vigilant about water safety in order to prevent potential tragedies.