BGH closes COVID unit to visitors

With a dramatic increase in the number of patients with the virus, the COVID-19 unit at Brantford General Hospital will be closed to visitors effective Saturday.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital care has increased from zero to eight in the past two weeks, said a news release issued on Friday by the Brant Community Healthcare System.

Staff in the B6 Unit are currently caring for COVID patients who require medical intervention but don’t meet the threshold for critical care.

Exceptions to the B6 Unit no-visitor policy may be accommodated for patients meeting the exceptional circumstances criteria, such as requiring support from an essential care partner or caregiver. Patients and families meeting this criteria must be approved in advance by the care team, which can be reached at 519-751-5544, ext. 0.

For the latest information about the visitor policy, go to www.bchsys.org

The Brant Community Healthcare System “urgently encourages community members to protect themselves by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.” To learn about vaccines in Brant, go to the Brant County Health Unit website at www.bchu.org