Battle over future of Arrowdale continues

Vincent Ball
Feb 05, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Ron Heaslip and Erica Martisius stand outside the clubhouse at Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Friday February 5, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Know Your City Inc will file to the Court of Appeal on February 19 over a divisional court's ruling that would allow the City of Brantford to proceed with the sale of the golf course to developers. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network
The battle over Arrowdale is moving to a new front.

Know Your City Inc., has announced plans to seek leave to appeal an Ontario Divisional Court ruling that dismissed its earlier judicial review application. The announcement comes after Know Your City was granted a stay Thursday of the earlier divisional court ruling by Justice J.A. Hourigan of the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Know Your City directors Veronica Martisius and Ron Heaslip are ‘elated’ with Thursday’s decision.

In addition to suspending the sale of Arrowdale until the motion for leave to appeal is decided, Martisius said the decision confirms that Know Your City has raised legitimate issues that need to be addressed.

The city will abide by the stay and will defend the earlier decision confirming it acted properly in deciding to sell a portion of Arrowdale while retaining part of the land for a community park, a spokesperson said.

“It is unfortunate that Know Your City Inc.’s conduct has delayed the sale of Arrowdale and has delayed the city’s ability to provide urgently needed affordable housing to some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications and community engagement. “The result of Know Your City’s Inc.’s stay motion is not an endorsement of the viability of its appeal and the city remains optimistic that it will be able to provide support for individuals and families that require affordable housing upon completion of the appeal process.”

The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the golf course property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The city is retaining 17 acres for a new community park.

Martisius said it’s unfortunate the city had to be taken to court over Arrowdale and noted that when it comes to affordable housing there are other options. The city made a decision in 2016 to keep Arrowdale and there are several people in the community who remain opposed to council’s more recent decision to sell.

In his decision, Hourigan said he is satisfied the motion for leave to appeal is not ‘frivolous or vexatious,’ given that it arguably involves a matter of public interest and a municipal bylaw.

“To be clear, I am not saying that KYC (Know Your City) has a good argument for leave,” Hourigan said.

Hourigan said there are arguable grounds of standing, bias, and delay, among other things.

“Again, it is not my place on this motion to delve deeply into the merits of those grounds and I’m not suggesting that these are meritorious grounds of appeal,” Hourigan said in his decision.

Hourigan said the issue should be dealt with quickly because the city has a legitimate interest in selling the property to raise money for affordable housing.

If leave is granted, the issue could be heard in June or shortly thereafter, he said.

Hourigan ordered KYC to file all of its materials for leave to appeal by Feb. 19, 2021 and the City of Brantford to file its response by March 5, 2021.

At the divisional court level, Know Your City argued council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision; council failed to notify the First Nations about its decision; and council members had a “closed mind” when they made their decision.

However, the divisional court disagreed and said Know Your City hadn’t provided enough evidence to establish a closed mind or disqualifying bias.

