Battle over future of Arrowdale continues

“It is unfortunate that Know Your City Inc.’s conduct has delayed the sale of Arrowdale and has delayed the city’s ability to provide urgently needed affordable housing to some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications and community engagement. “The result of Know Your City’s Inc.’s stay motion is not an endorsement of the viability of its appeal and the city remains optimistic that it will be able to provide support for individuals and families that require affordable housing upon completion of the appeal process.”

The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the golf course property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The city is retaining 17 acres for a new community park.

Martisius said it’s unfortunate the city had to be taken to court over Arrowdale and noted that when it comes to affordable housing there are other options. The city made a decision in 2016 to keep Arrowdale and there are several people in the community who remain opposed to council’s more recent decision to sell.

In his decision, Hourigan said he is satisfied the motion for leave to appeal is not ‘frivolous or vexatious,’ given that it arguably involves a matter of public interest and a municipal bylaw.

“To be clear, I am not saying that KYC (Know Your City) has a good argument for leave,” Hourigan said.

Hourigan said there are arguable grounds of standing, bias, and delay, among other things.