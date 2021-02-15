Barricades coming down in Caledonia
CALEDONIA – The barricades surrounding 1492 Land Back Lane in Caledonia were scheduled to come down Monday night.
“We will be moving the bus out tonight and MTO (Ministry of Transport) and the contractor will be able to come in and get their equipment on Tuesday,” said Skyler Williams, a spokesperson for 1492 Land Back Lane.
Officials with the MTO will be able to assess the road and begin repairs as of Tuesday, he added.
The barricade, which includes a school bus, is on Argyle Road South just down from the Canadian Tire parking lot.
“It’s time,” Williams said of the decision to remove barricade. “We’re listening to our community not bowing to police pressure.
“We’re looking to de-escalate the situation and we’re hoping that provincial and federal governments will start paying attention.”
Williams, like he has stated in the past, called on the provincial and federal governments to step forward and the OPP to step back to help ease tensions.
Land issues cannot be resolved by police and it’s up to the province and federal governments to make things right, he said.
The land defenders moved onto the McKenzie Meadows site in Caledonia on July 19, 2020, and renamed it 1492 Land Back Lane, a reference to the year Europeans arrived in North America and began colonization. The land was being cleared for construction of 500 homes for a Losani Homes project known as Foxgate Developments.
While the barricades are coming down, the land defenders say they will remain on the site.
“This is Haudenosaunee Territory and over the past six months we’ve made it our home,” Williams said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve built our community here and become a family.
“We will remain on the land and continue our work.”
Williams said it’s important for Indigenous people to make their stand and prevent further encroachment.
“Look around and you’ll see that cities everywhere are growing, getting bigger and paving everything over,” Williams said. “The only communities that are getting smaller are Indigenous communities and that has to stop.
“We believe in the future our people and want to be free to live on our own lands.”
Back in November, Williams was ordered to pay more than $168,000 in legal fees for failing to comply with injunctions arising from the conflict over the McKenzie Meadows development. Williams and the demonstrators have said the development is on unceded Indigenous land and violates the sovereignty of the Haudensaunee people.
However, an Ontario court, ruling in favour of the developers, found that Foxgate Developments – a joint project between Losani Homes and Ballantry Homes – had traced title of the land back to a Crown patent, a legal document used to transfer land held by the federal or provincial governments in the name of the monarch to a private owner.
The court has put the property under permanent injunction prohibiting Williams and others from being on the land.
However, Williams and others have refused to leave and continue to occupy the site.
