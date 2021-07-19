Barrel-racing club inks deal in Simcoe
Fairgrounds could become mecca for horse lovers
SIMCOE The Niagara Barrel-Racing Club has inked a 10-year lease agreement with the Norfolk County Fair board.
“It’s the perfect setup here for what we need,” Ross Edwards, spokesperson for the 200-member club, said on the weekend. “We can bring 1,100 horses in here no problem at all for a weekend. It’s a perfect location right in the centre of Ontario. It’s incredible.”
The club held its inaugural July Barrel Bash Weekend from Friday to Sunday. Dozens of riders and their horses tested their skills, racing from barrel to barrel inside the spacious commercial building immediately south of the Junior Farmers Building.
Hundreds of riders and their horses were in attendance. Recreational vehicles and horse trailers occupied the parking lot south of the Simcoe Recreation Centre and at the north end of the track off South Drive.
Riders took advantage of the new riding pens on the inside of the track and used the track itself in front of the Lloyd S. Culver Memorial Grandstand.
George Araujo, general manager of the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show, said the barrel-racing partnership is a good fit. Not only does the 50-acre fairground give riders plenty of space, the site features large well-maintained stable facilities.
“This fits right into our strategic plan of finding more events for the fairgrounds, while helping us stay in touch with our rurality,” Araujo said. “We welcome the Niagara Barrel Racing Club to the team.”
Barrel-racing heats are speed events. They don’t last long, often fewer than 20 seconds. Horse and rider navigate the course at breakneck speed, making hairpin turns around barrels as they kick dirt in every direction, sometimes into the crowd.
“It’s a rush you won’t experience anywhere else,” said rider John Smith of Chatham, Ont. “It’s an adrenalin rush. You start with a wild beast who won’t let you on his back and, in less than a year, you’re riding together as one.
“It’s not about the money. It’s about the love of horses and sport.”
Edwards said the club intends to promote the Norfolk fairgrounds as a great place to bring a horse beyond the barrel-racing crowd. He will encourage hunter-jumpers, western riders, English riders and rodeo riders to come to Simcoe.
The Niagara club has one more event planned at the fairgrounds this summer, with the inaugural Ethan Mergl Barrel Race Super Show slated for July 30 to Aug. 1. Spectators are welcome.