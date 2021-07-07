Barn fire near Jarvis causes $1.4 million damage

Brian Thompson
Jul 07, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Fire caused an estimated $1.4 million damage at a farm operation near Jarvis. The fire started Tuesday night, but firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday.
Crews from Haldimand County, Norfolk County and Six Nations fire departments were called to a structure fire at a farm on Concession 9 Walpole just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in Haldimand County.
Firefighters could be seen pouring water on the outbuilding at noon on Wednesday.
The road remained closed between County Line and Haldimand Road 55 until  Wednesday evening.
Damage is estimated at $1.4 million, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

