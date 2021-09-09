Barber at cutting edge for nearly six decades

After cutting hair in the city for nearly six decades, John Romano is closing his Brantford shop on Saturday.

The owner of Capelli Hair Design at 507 Colborne St. got his start at 14, learning to cut hair from his uncle in the Italian village of Celle di San Vito, in the southern province of Foggia.

“I went to school half a day, then was at his barber shop,” Romano recalled. “That’s how I learned. Before I came to Canada, I left with my uncle to work in Torino, right at the French border.”

Romano emigrated to Canada at the age of 16, arriving in Brantford where his brother and sister had settled five years earlier.

“My brother sponsored me and wanted to me to go to school,” he said.

So, he was enrolled at St. Mary’s School at Colborne and Brock streets, a three-minute walk from the present location of his barber shop. The former elementary school is now the St. Mary Catholic Learning Centre.

“Because of the language barrier they put me in Grade 2.”

He said he remembers coming home from school crying because the kids would laugh at him.

“I couldn’t speak a word of English. It was upsetting.”

Romano soon landed a job at Angelo’s Barber Shop on downtown Market Street before going to George Brown College in Toronto to obtain his licence.

He went on to work for barber Albert Luciani at his shop on Colborne Street for more than 16 years.

Romano’s wife, Maria, and many of his clients encouraged him to open his own shop. And that’s what he did in 1981.

“Someone suggested calling it Capelli’s, and it clicked. It made sense,” Romano said of the Italian word for hair.