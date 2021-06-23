Article content

The City of Brantford announced Wednesday that Ava Road Bridge northbound curb lane over the CN tracks, sidewalk and service road underpass are closed to protect public safety.

The emergency lane closure will remain in place until repairs are completed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ava Road bridge needs repairs Back to video

The city said a series of investigations by structural engineering experts revealed deterioration of the bridge, resulting in the need to close the access points.

A detour has been posted for local traffic via St. Paul Avenue, Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive.

Access to and from Ava Road remains open to and from southbound Paris Road traffic only, as well as Hardy Road and Parkside Drive access points.