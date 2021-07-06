Attempted arson at Six Nations church

Six Nations Police are investigating an attempted arson at a church on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Police responded to the report of a fire at Johnsfield Baptist Church at 2518 5th Line Road shortly after 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers were met by the adult male who resides with his family of four in the lower level of the building.

The man told police he heard a car door slam outside and went outside where he saw a small fire on the roof of the west entrance to the church. He was able to douse the flames with a bucket of water.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information call them at 519-445-2811. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com