Article content In an effort to encourage creative outlets during the pandemic, Assumption College School in Brantford put out a call for students to take part in ACS’ Got Talent. The virtual talent competition was an alternative to the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board’s annual Celebration of the Arts that was shelved again this year due to COVID-19. Normally held the first week of May each year at the Sanderson Centre, the live event showcases the talents of elementary and secondary school students. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Assumption students got talent Back to video “We were happy that 23 (students) felt confident enough to still be creative,” Naomi Ratelband, vocal and drama teacher at Assumption, said of ACS’ Got Talent. “It was a call to reach out to those who might have been missing it, and to get out of the cerebral stuff.” Ratelband noted that a couple of students told her that they had lost their confidence to perform. “It kind of broke me,” she said. “They’re afraid to go out anywhere, and afraid to share. And in the online world, it’s so open for any kind of criticism.”

Article content A panel of adjudicators reviewed the entries and selected the top five that were posted on an unlisted YouTube page that drew more than 1,950 views. Commenting was turned off to avoid negativity, and an online form was used to facilitate voting. Don Oliver, a graduate who returned for a “victory lap,” placed first for his song, Stuck in a Rut. Ratelband said she listened to Oliver’s entry several times over the course of the week that voting was open. “His song kept popping into my head; the melody was so catchy,” she said. “He wrote the lyrics, music, played guitar, added in piano and five-part harmony. And he did amazing video edits, which appealed to a lot of the students.” Oliver, 19, said playing the ukulele and recorder in elementary school sparked his interest in music. At the same time, he began to experiment with photo and video-editing software, learning from friends and YouTube tutorials. The video for Stuck in a Rut is rich in visual effects and features a segment of whistling that Oliver said was improvised to fill time. “I was fooling around on my computer and came up with a chord progression, then (wrote) some lyrics,” he said. “When I learned about ACS’ Got Talent it pushed me towards completing the song.” As the winner, Oliver will get to spend time at Cultivate Music, a recording studio in Simcoe. “It’s going to be a wonderful experience, and very educational,” he said. “I feel like when I make a song there’s always something lacking. So, by talking to an actual professional, it will help me shape the music I want to create at home and push me the extra mile to have more fun with what I create.”

Article content Grade 11 student Quinn Morriss placed second for her dance performance to the song Breathe Deep by Sleeping at Last. The dancer has extensive performance experience and was chosen by choreographer Debra Brown to take part in October 2019 in the 100th anniversary season-opening show at the Sanderson Centre. “She is absolutely incredible,” said Ratelband of Morriss’ performance that incorporated elements of lyrical, contemporary and acro. “I think the song choice really suited her strengths, and I was really drawn to her. You can watch her forever.” Ratelband said Morriss will also get studio time to have a professional audition reel filmed. Octavia Burtnick finished third in the talent competition for her vocal performance of Control by Zoe Wees. The 17-year-old Grade 11 student has been singing since she was a child but gained confidence after taking a vocal class in high school. “I thought it was a really good song to showcase my voice,” Burtnick said. “It’s a very powerful song, too. You have to have a lot of breath control, and it’s a difficult song to sing because of that.” Ratelband said Burtnick “gave everything” in her performance. “I absolutely love her voice, and I think she has so much potential,” the vocal teacher said. “That’s the thing about a talent show. You’re not looking for a polished person, but somebody who has such ability to grow, and I think she fits that mould.” The remaining finalists were Eric Eigler and Jude Reimer. The Top 5 Finalists video can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyYRe6R42Ts bethompson@postmedia.com

