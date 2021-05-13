Article content

Assault charges involving Dayle Bomberry, the former Six Nations senior administrative officer, that have been working their way through the Ontario Court for almost two years have been withdrawn.

Bomberry, who worked for the band for 10 years, retired from his position as a new band council was elected in December 2019.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Assault charges withdrawn against SAO Back to video

The charges related to a protest where people camped on the lawn of the Six Nations band office in the spring of 2019 for weeks, preventing the elected council and administrative staff from entering.

Protesters were demanding the elected council acknowledge the traditional form of government comprised of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council as the real governing body of Six Nations.

At one point, the protesters called then-elected Chief Ava Hill and Bomberry “traitors”. A motion for an injunction was eventually made by the band administration in order to get back into the building.