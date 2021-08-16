Archeological work halted at proposed Arrowdale Park site
An archeological dig at the site of the proposed Arrowdale Park has been halted to bring in First Nations field representatives to oversee the work.
Veronica Martisius, a representative of Know Your City Inc., which attempted to stop the sale of the former Arrowdale municipal golf course through court action, said she was at the property on Aug. 5 with a couple of other Arrowdale supporters.
Martisius said she spoke to a worker at the site, who said they were doing Stage 3 excavation of a First Nations site and that Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the New Credit weren’t aware of this, even though it’s a provincial requirement.
Martisius said Tanya Hill-Montour, archeology co-ordinator for Six Nations, showed up at the site and issued a verbal cease and desist order to which employees of Amick Consultants Ltd. promptly complied. Amick has been hired by the city to do the archeology work.
City council voted in December 2019 to close Arrowdale golf course and sell the land, with the proceeds going to toward the development of affordable housing elsewhere in the city. Part of the decision was to retain a 17-acre piece of the 47-acre property for a park.
Know Your City Inc. attempted to stop the Arrowdale sale by arguing for a judicial review application through the Ontario Divisional Court. One argument for the judicial review was that city council failed to notify First Nations about its decision to sell Arrowdale.
The court denied the application for a judicial review and a subsequent motion for leave to appeal.
A moratorium on development in the Haldimand Tract was announced by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council earlier this year. The former nine-hole golf course falls in the Haldimand Tract, which includes 10 kilometres on either side of the Grand River. It was granted to Six Nations in 1784 for allying with the British in the American Revolution.
Martisius said the city “has demonstrated an egregious pattern of disrespect towards the Six Nations and Mississaugas people by failing to provide proper notification to their respective communities regarding matters of interest to them.”
“Arrowdale is clearly a site of historical and archeological significance,” she said. “It is situated within a historic neighbourhood and questions about its recognized archeological potential are no longer questions.”
Martisius said she was told by an Amick worker that several artifacts, including pottery, lithics and fire-cracked rock, had been found at the site.
But Maria Vissochi, Brantford’s director of communications, said Amick is “well aware” of the standards and guidelines for consultant archeologists issued by the province related to their work. She said the consultant has been in contact with Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit throughout Stages 1 and 2 of its investigation.
“Discussions regarding work to be completed as part of Stage 3 are currently underway,” said Vissochi, who confirmed on Friday the archeological work has been halted.
She said a Stage 1 report was received from Amick in February, a Stage 2 draft report was received in April, and an update was shared with Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit in June. The reports, said Vissochi, were also submitted to the Ministry of Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture, as required.
She said the city received the Stage 3 proposal from Amick on July 30.
“The city is committed to working with Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation with respect to the archeological activity on the property.”
Vissochi said the city hasn’t received a list of artifacts from the consultant as their work isn’t complete. Any artifacts found will be “properly catalogued, recorded and formally reported” once the work is done, she said.
“Again, this work will be properly conducted in collaboration with Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaguas of the Credit First Nation.”