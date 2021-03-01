Appointments needed for vaccines

Article content

Two local mass immunization clinics — in Brantford, at 1 Market St. and, in Paris, at the Paris fairgrounds, are expected to remain until the end of Phase Two of the province’s three-phased vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1, which runs until the end of March, includes: those living in retirement homes and long-term care facilities; health-care workers; adults in First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations; adult chronic homecare recipients; and adults aged 80 and older.

Phase 2, which goes from the beginning of April to the end of July, includes: adults, 60 to 79, then increasing in five-year increments; at-risk populations; frontline essential workers; individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers; and those living and working in other high-risk congregate settings.

Phase 3, to start in August, includes vaccinations for the general public.

About 132,000 Brantford and Brant County residents are expected to be vaccinated by the end of Phase 2, based on a 75 per cent uptake of people willing to get the shot.

Appointments must be booked to get a vaccine. Information is available at www.bchu.org/COVID19vaccines. Residents are asked not to go to the clinic without an appointment.