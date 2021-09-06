Angry crowd greets Trudeau in Brantford
Many protesters upset with pandemic health measures
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau knows how to draw a crowd.
Unfortunately, it’s not always the crowd you want to see if you are angling for another term as prime minister in the Sept. 20 federal election.
The boo-birds were out in force again Monday afternoon as the big red Trudeau bus made a campaign stop in Brantford to support local Liberal candidate Alison Macdonald. The visit to Sociable Kitchen and Tavern on King George Road was not advertised.
However, an estimated 200 protesters – many of them angry about pandemic restrictions – were out in force to greet him. Many wore T-shirts and waved signs in support of People’s Party of Canada candidate in Brantford-Brant, Cole Squire.
“I may have been responsible for some of this,” said PPC supporter Tom Cunningham of Brantford. “I just got hold of this about 40 minutes ago and sent something out. I am an average Canadian and I am an angry Canadian.”
Trudeau arrived around 3:15 p.m. By then, a heavy police presence – some from the RCMP and others from tactical units — had gathered in front of the restaurant and cordoned off a pathway to the front door. For nearly two hours, the angry crowd hurled profanities and abuse at the security detail while it held its position.
Dozens hived off from the crowd and made for a parking lot south of Sociable when the first red campaign coach pulled in around 3 p.m. The protest continued there, with many calling the Liberal leader a coward for refusing to show himself. As it happened, it was the media bus and Trudeau was not on it.
Only media representatives accredited to the Liberal campaign were allowed inside the restaurant. When Trudeau arrived in a second red bus, he was greeted immediately by Alison Macdonald and by calls from the crowd for his resignation.
Macdonald said in an interview hat Trudeau was upbeat as he worked the crowd inside the restaurant, stopping to speak with everyone.
In a pep talk to Macdonald and members of her campaign, Trudeau spoke of Liberal housing policy, the urgency to double vaccinate as many Canadians as possible against COVID-19, affordable daycare and other key items from the Liberal platform.
Macdonald said it is regrettable that some choose to abuse those who seek public office, adding that will always be a part of politics in a country where free speech is respected and protected.
“People have a right to air their grievances,” she said. “I don’t agree with the way it’s being done. That comes from being a lawyer, where I have to argue every day politely.
“If you are not happy with the government, get out and vote – period. That’s where you exercise that democratic responsibility. Anger is not positive for anyone.”
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com