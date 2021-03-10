





Article content A Brantford man and a Paris woman are among eight Southwestern Ontario residents swept up in a police crackdown this week, Postmedia has learned. Jayme Hill, 31, of Brantford, and Alicia Lewis, 36, of Paris, face a combined 24 weapon- and drug-related offences, including cocaine trafficking and possession of a handgun. The charges stem from alleged incidents dating back to Oct. 27, 2020, in Brantford and Brant County, court records show. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford man, Paris woman among eight area arrests in OPP sweep Back to video The court documents link Hill and Lewis to Tuesday’s OPP operation in Brantford, Brant, London, Ancaster and Barrie. “OPP executed a series of warrants yesterday across multiple jurisdictions, the result of a multi-year, multi-agency, organized crime investigation,” according to court documents dated Wednesday. In 2019, Hill was acquitted of aggravated assault in an incident where a man was seriously injured in 2017. In clearing Hill, the judge said the victim was extremely drunk at the time and an unreliable witness.

Article content In addition to Hill and Lewis, five residents of the London area and one of Ancaster were arrested Tuesday and processed through the London courthouse, the documents show. Among those facing charges is the former president of the London Outlaws motorcycle club. Ryan (Big Red) Daigneault, 44, faces several cocaine trafficking charges, as well as possessing prohibited ammunition, transferring a handgun and selling marijuana, according to court records. The OPP said it was working with local police forces to carry out a “significant enforcement operation,” but provided few other details. A source familiar with the OPP-led operation said Daigneault’s arrest was part of the investigation. Citing the ongoing investigation, the of the OPP’s biker enforcement unit declined to say whether the arrests were part of the operation or related to outlaw motorcycle clubs. “We will provide more information once we are operationally able to, which will include an addendum of charged persons. Thank you for your patience,” Staff. Sgt. Scott Wade said in an email. A source close to the Outlaws said some of those arrested have alleged ties to the motorcycle club, but the arrests are a result of an internal dispute, and aren’t part of a biker war with any other club. Court documents also link at least two of those charged with that investigation. Charges of trafficking against Daigneault date back to October 2020 and include alleged incidents in Strathroy-Caradoc, Thames Centre, St. Thomas and London.

Article content St. Thomas residents Daniel Bell, 34, and Cindy Klassen, 36, face charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for trafficking. Several of the charges against Bell, Klassen and Daigneault are based on the same alleged incidents. Stacey Scaman, 40, of London, is charged with selling cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing it. Daniel Boris, 42, of Adelaide-Metcalfe Township faces one count of trafficking cocaine. Sean Sutherland, 32, of Ancaster faces 135 charges, the bulk of them weapon- and drug-related, including possession and transfer of an explosive substance, specifically a grenade, according to court records. Sutherland also is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of both a handgun and rifle, the documents show. The charges against Sutherland, who appeared Tuesday in London and is scheduled to return via video Monday, stem from alleged incidents dating back to Nov. 14, 2019, in Brantford, Brant and Ancaster, court records show.

