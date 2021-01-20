Adoptions resume at Brant County SPCA

Michelle Ruby
Jan 20, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Jenna MacNeil, an animal care team member at the Brant County SPCA, holds Blitzen, one of the rabbits currently available for adoption. The SPCA has resumed its animal adoptions under new safety protocols.
Photo by Submitted photo

Nine Flemish Giant rabbits – named after Santa’s reindeer – and an American bunny named Dave are looking for homes now that animal adoptions have resumed at the Brant County SPCA.

Adoptions had been put on hold for a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns but the SPCA has created new safety protocols to help animals find new homes.

We have researched and taken time to create a safe and secure way to accomplish adoptions,” said Logan White, manager of fundraising and community engagement.

Under the new protocols, adopters are being asked to fill out an online adoption survey. Potential adopters are contacted on a “best fit” basis starting with the first survey submitted for a particular animal.

Appointments will be set up with the potential adopter of a dog to come to the shelter for an outdoor “meet and greet.” White said the small size of the shelter makes indoor physical distancing too difficult.

Those looking for a cat or small pet – the SPCA has adopted out rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, mice, snakes, lizards and other species in the past – will now be “meeting” their potential pet online, with a staff member showing the animal and describing its traits.

But like shelters across the province, the Brant SPCA has made efforts to keep the number of animals in their care to a minimum.

A check on the shelter’s website Wednesday showed, in addition to the rabbits, five cats available to adopt. There were no dogs. But White said that could change any time.

On any given day, we don’t know what’s coming into the shelter.”

No drop-in visits are permitted. The shelter doors are locked but staff can be reached by phone.

White said the shelter has had an increase in requests for emergency boarding for pet owners who’ve been hit hard financially by the pandemic. There’s also the potential for the SPCA to be asked to take in animals from homes whose owners have been hospitalized and have no one else to care for their pet.

At the start of the pandemic, White said they adopted out and fostered as many animals as possible. And she said the number of animals coming in has decreased dramatically, probably because more people are at home.

We have amazing fosters who are helping us keep our numbers low in case we’re called upon for an emergency boarding situation.”

In addition, there are fewer roaming dogs and White said numbers naturally come down in winter as most animals stop breeding.

The Brant SPCA continues to provide animal control services, including picking up roaming dogs and sick or injured animals, and facilitating claims of lost pets.

However, public surrenders of animals are permitted on a case-by-case basis and the shelter isn’t taking in any healthy stray cats.

White said there has been a surge in demand for pets, particularly dogs, during the pandemic.

People are wanting that companion in their life. It’s good for their mental health.”

But she said people need to understand the lifetime commitment of a pet and she has concerns that there could be an influx of animals to shelters when life becomes more normal.

The ongoing pandemic also has impacted National Cupcake Day, a nationwide fundraiser on Feb. 22 for SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups.

The Brant County SPCA is hosting a cupcake decorating contest. Participants are asked to raise funds and submit their sweet creations to lwhite@brantcountyspca.com to be included in the contest. Visit www.brantcountyspca.comfor more information.

There is also a national Cupcake Day Decorating Contest. Register at nationalcupcakeday.ca to join.

Proceeds go to providing care and shelter to homeless animals.