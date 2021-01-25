Additional acute care beds open at BGH

Michelle Ruby
Jan 25, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday at Brantford General Hospital's surgical in-patient unit after a health-care worker and patient tested positive for the virus. Submitted
Brantford General Hospital has opened 14 additional beds to help create capacity for acute care patients during the pandemic.

The beds have been added in four separate units at the hospital and will be funded by the province until March 31.

David McNeil, president and CEO of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates BGH, said the need for the extra beds will be re-evaluated at the end of March.

“We have been working with the Ministry of Health to create capacity to manage the pandemic.”

The new beds are in addition to an extra 12 beds opened at the hospital in October to “support the overall demand for care,” said McNeil.

He said the hospital is working to move patients out of “high-risk” areas as quickly as possible.

BGH’s emergency department, which has historically been overcrowded, doesn’t have the space to properly isolate people and patients can’t be left in hallways, McNeil said.

“We’re trying to keep the emergency department clear.”

He said the hospital, which has a designated unit to treat those with the virus, has so far been fortunate not to be overwhelmed by patients with COVID-19. The highest number of patients in hospital with the virus at one time was 11. On Monday, there were seven patients at BGH with COVID-19, five of them in critical care, said McNeil.

While the hospital works to make the best use of its space, McNeil said it’s important that those with serious health issues continue to seek care.

A story published Monday by CBC said some patients, particularly those with heart issues, are afraid to call 911 or go to emergency rooms for fear of contracting COVID-19 or burdening an already-overwhelmed health-care system.

McNeil said BGH doctors are seeing people with more advanced illness and more “higher acuity level” patients being admitted.

“People need to seek care. They shouldn’t be concerned (about coming to the hospital). We’ve created mechanisms to ensure it’s safe,” he said, adding that there’s less COVID-19 transmission in hospital than in grocery stores and other public spaces.

Delays early on in the pandemic in performing diagnostic tests at BGH, including MRIs and CT scans, have almost returned to normal levels, along with resumption of “scheduled” or elective surgeries.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said McNeil, acknowledging the “outstanding” work being done by frontline staff and support workers.

“It has been a long haul for them. But, maybe by Christmas, we’ll all be able to forget what the word COVID meant.”