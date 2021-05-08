





Article content The Haudenosaunee Confederacy at Grand River and its sympathizers shared their feelings this weekend about a number of proposed and in-progress developments in Brantford. Nearly 15 vehicles – most of them flying Indigenous flags or displaying signage opposing specific developments – were part of a caravan that visited eight sites Saturday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Activists support protecting land for future generations Back to video The protest was an extension of the Confederacy’s declaration in April that it considers the Haldimand Tract treaty of 1784 to remain in effect and that all development on land six miles on either side of the Grand River, in its entirety, is illegal if the Confederacy has not approved. “We understand that we share these lands with our allies and we all agree to uphold the agreements between our people to live in peace, friendship and trust,” Six Nations activist Bonnie Whitlow, a member of the Grand River United Front, said during a stop at a housing development on Garden Avenue south of Henry Street.

Article content “Our vision for the future is self-determined, based on our inherent right to protect our lands for future generations of Haudenosaunee children.” On Garden Avenue, the activists were especially upset at the disturbance to the land as developers prepare it for servicing and construction. At the site, Six Nations elder Norma Jacobs said the land must be protected for future generations of Haudenosaunee children who are “still in the earth.” “That’s why we’re here,” she said. “To ask you to respect our land and to honour the Creator.” Not all caravan participants were from Six Nations. In preparation for Saturday’s protest, the Grand River United Front reached out to Friends of Arrowdale, which consists of city and area residents who oppose Brantford council’s decision last year to sell 32-acres of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course on Stanley Street to a housing developer for $14 million. Seventeen acres will be retained as greenspace. “There was a lot of good reception with honking horns,” says Bernie Fenton of Brantford, who took part because of his opposition to the Arrowdale development. “The bigger story was not Arrowdale but all the other development that’s going on.” Other stops in Saturday’s itinerary include the Liv Homes subdivision on Grey Street, the Garden Heights subdivision nearby, the Echo Park development on Stanley Street, the Cache Developments project on Oakhill Drive, the Oak Park Road extension, the Brant West subdivision on Market Street South, and the former train station near the Brantford Civic Centre, which is where the carvavan ended.

Article content “The ceaseless encroachments into these promised lands is enough,” the Grand River United Front, which is also known as Grand Back, said in a statement. “The Grand River United Front will build partnerships with our allies at large to end forced dispossession and to restore the Haldimand Tract.” The Haudenosaunee Confederacy is a decision-making body consisting of hereditary chiefs. It runs parallel to the Six Nations band council and occasionally issues decrees that conflict with the latter. Its claims regarding the Haldimand Tract are themselves the subject of dispute. Foxgate Developments Inc. has filed a $200-million lawsuit against the federal government, the provincial government, the Ontario Provincial Police, and others regarding the ongoing dispute in Caledonia regarding the former McKenzie Meadows subdivision proposal. That development was the subject of an aboriginal land dispute in 2006 that has simmered ever since. Caledonia is considered part of the Haldimand Tract because the Grand River flows through the community. In its statement of claim, Foxgate asks Ottawa and Queen’s Park to confirm there is no claim against its “lawful title to the lands.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

