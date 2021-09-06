Activists promote world without pipelines

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Ontario and Quebec will have to fast-track their transition to renewable energy now that momentum is building to shut two pipelines that supply nearly half of the two provinces’ crude oil needs.

That’s the position of activists who staged a day-long event Saturday in support of closing Enbridge pipelines, one of which transects the Great Lakes at the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Superior with Lake Huron. A group called Allies of the Onkwehonwe began with a sunrise ceremony at Chiefswood Park in Ohsweken, which followed by a solidarity paddle on the Grand River and then an afternoon at Chiefswood with speakers covering various topics, including the pipelines, traditional gardening and women and children’s issues.

Michigan wants the pipeline in the straits closed. The state government is locked in a legal battle with energy producer Enbridge, the Ontario government and others over fears the pipeline is old and might leak catastrophic amounts of crude oil and natural gas solids into the Great Lakes basin.

“They should have been investing in green energy and thermal heating a long time ago,” said Jennifer Vermeer of Hamilton, Ont., an ally of the Onkwehonwe.

“Now, they’re going to have to turn it up all at once. Crude oil is a finite resource. They’ve had 50 years to get this under control. Now they’re stuck. Now they’re going to have to step it up.”

That could be a tall order. The Enbridge pipelines in question – No. 3 and No. 5 – supply about half the crude oil needs of Ontario, linking the province with the oil patch out west. Much of this oil is processed at the Esso refinery in Nanticoke, while natural gas solids are converted back into gas and stored for home heating.