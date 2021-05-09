Active COVID cases in Brant decline

Article content

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brantford and Brant County took a noticeable jump from Saturday to Sunday.

The Brant County Health Unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in all of Brant County Friday into Saturday. This nearly doubled to 25 new cases Saturday into Sunday, data posted at the website of the BCHU says.

This brings to 2,907 the number of COVID-19 cases registered in the local health district since the global pandemic was declared in March, 2020. Of these, 2,729 have been resolved.

Despite the spike in active cases Saturday into Sunday, the number of people in the local health district who recovered from the infection over the same period was even higher.

The number of active cases the Brant health unit was monitoring Friday totalled 177. By Saturday morning, this had fallen to 162. By Sunday morning, the Brant health unit was monitoring 158 active cases.

The number of people hospitalized in the local health district held steady at five from Saturday morning into Sunday morning , the health unit reports.