Active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant drop
Article content
Active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant have taken a dive.
Advertisement
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours. With that case, there are now six active cases, down from 10 on Wednesday.
Active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant drop Back to video
There is one person hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System. The BCHU reports that no one is hospitalized with the difference due to the fact the person hospitalized may reside from outside of the health unit.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,428 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,402 of those resulting in recovered cases.
The health unit noted that one false positive case was removed from its overall count.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,238 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 37 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.
There have been 189,404 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, which is an increase of 1,825 from Wednesday. There are 87,166 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 74 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 58 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 73 per cent have at least one dose and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Advertisement
Article content
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses this week at its Laurier and Paris fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older. No appointments are necessary for the clinics.
The Laurier location (1 Market St.) will hold clinics on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The clinics at the Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St. in Paris) will take place Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
There are ongoing outbreaks at Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH – D-Wing (declared July 13, two residents, one staff member), Participation Support Services Stedman House (declared July 12, one staff member) and Farm No. 6 (declared July 13, one case).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there is one active case.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 528 confirmed cases, of which 516 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 38 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 33 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 185 new cases in the past 24 hours.
There were seven deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,307.
There have now been 18,604,169 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 125,166 doses were administered on Wednesday. In Ontario, 8,272,485 people are fully vaccinated.