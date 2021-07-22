Active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant drop

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours. With that case, there are now six active cases, down from 10 on Wednesday.

There is one person hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System. The BCHU reports that no one is hospitalized with the difference due to the fact the person hospitalized may reside from outside of the health unit.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,428 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,402 of those resulting in recovered cases.

The health unit noted that one false positive case was removed from its overall count.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,238 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 37 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.

There have been 189,404 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, which is an increase of 1,825 from Wednesday. There are 87,166 people who have completed their vaccine series.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 74 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 58 per cent having received both doses.

Of those aged 12 to 18, 73 per cent have at least one dose and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.