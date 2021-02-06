Active cases in H-N increase to 63

Article content

Five new cases of coronavirus were reported Friday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the two counties since the pandemic began to 1,358.

It raises the number of active cases in the community to 63.

Currently there are six outbreaks in Haldimand-Norfolk but the numbers remain unchanged:

Cedarwood Village long-term care home in Simcoe (three staff); Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe (three staff); and Norview Lodge in Simcoe (one resident and three staff).

In Dunnville, Edgewater Gardens long-term care centre in Dunnville (three staff); Grandview Lodge (four staff); and in Port Dover, Dover Cliffs long-term care home (three staff).

According to the health unit’s website, the cases are broken down as follows:

In Haldimand: Hagersville 145; Dunnville 131; Caledonia 122; Jarvis 50; Cayuga 31; Selkirk 31; and Fisherville 9.

In Norfolk the breakdown is: Simcoe 240; Vittoria 210; Delhi 83; Port Dover 73; Langton 58; Waterford 49; Courtland 41; Port Rowan 13; Teeterville 13; and Wilsonville 7.

The health unit does not report on communities with fewer than five cases.

The health unit is currently issuing the second round of vaccinations to long-term care and retirement home residents in the counties and expects to have that category finished by the end of next week.

Nearby Six Nations had an increase of 21 cases since the beginning of February and two staff in the long-term care home there tested positive for the virus this week.

Ontario reported 1,670 new cases on Friday and 45 new deaths.

