





Share this Story: Aboard stricken cruise ship at pandemic's start, Port Dover woman 'waiting for new normal'

Aboard stricken cruise ship at pandemic's start, Port Dover woman 'waiting for new normal' Submitted

Article content On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year. Rose Yerex said it’s hard to process the memories of early February 2020 when she and her husband were stuck in quarantine aboard a cruise ship in Japan with more than 3,700 passengers and crew. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Aboard stricken cruise ship at pandemic's start, Port Dover woman 'waiting for new normal' Back to video In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was one place besides China that became infamous as a hotbed of coronavirus — the Diamond Princess cruise ship. On Feb. 20, the World Health Organization announced that more than half the known cases of COVID-19 were on the luxury vessel. What was to be a dream cruise cruise through Asia, became a nightmare for Yerex and her husband, Greg, after the Port Dover couple spent two weeks on the quarantined ship when both tested positive for COVID-19, and another 12 days in a Japanese clinic. When the couple’s problems began on Feb. 2, 2020, there were only three known cases of the coronavirus in Ontario, which hadn’t yet been labelled COVID-19.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s really hard to process that time,” said Yerex in a recent interview from her Port Dover home where she has been shut in for the past year. “Now, I’m like everybody else, waiting for my vaccine and the ‘new normal.’” On Feb. 2 last year, the Yerexes were scheduled to head into their last port of call in Okinawa, Japan, after an almost month-long cruise aboard the Diamond Princess. That’s when temperature scans began to be taken of those on board. The next day, the ship’s captain announced they were going to increase speed to Yokohama because a passenger had the virus. Anchored at Yokohama while the crew awaited word from Japanese authorities, passengers were quarantined to their tiny rooms. The couple watched from their small balcony as more and more passengers were taken off the ship to waiting ambulances. On Feb. 18, Greg tested positive for COVID-19 and, a day later, Rose was told she also was positive. The couple then travelled seven hours by bus with other infected passengers, all of them asymptomatic, to a new clinic in Nagoya that wasn’t supposed to open until April. The bus had police and military escort and traffic was blocked along the route. “You have no idea where you’re going,” Yerex said at the time. “The majority of people don’t speak English. It was pretty scary heading into the unknown.” At first feeling abandoned, the couple made contact with Canadian officials through a Beijing journalist, who sent information to the Red Cross. Swag bags from the Canadian embassy, filled with slippers, toothpaste and other essentials, eventually arrived.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On March 2, a full month after their ordeal began, the Yerexes were cleared to go home. Two days later, they flew out of Nagoya for Toronto. Although they’d been cleared by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the couple placed themselves in self-isolation in Port Dover for another week. They wanted their friends and family to feel safe around them. They had no idea that, less than two weeks later, the whole province would be in self-isolation after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down the Canada/U.S. border as the pandemic took hold. “When we got home, people really didn’t understand,” said Yerex. “But we’d had a crash course in it. It took the general public a couple months to catch up.” Yerex said she and Greg stay in touch with friends made on the cruise, including a couple from Arizona who sent Rose a package of chocolate and tea while she was in the hospital. “We learned a lot from it,” she said of their experience. “Like how life can’t be under your control all the time and sometimes you have to grit your teeth and get through it. “We have to stay the course, be positive and do what we’re expected to do.” And, even after all they’ve been through, the couple are planning another vacation at sea. “Princess bent over backwards for us,” said Yerex, noting they were reimbursed for their cruise and got a credit for future cruise. They’ve tentatively booked a Mediterranean cruise for September 2022.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford