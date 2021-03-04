A lifetime of coaching hockey

Article content

Brantford’s Dennis Duce is celebrating a milestone, coaching hockey for 50 consecutive seasons.

“It just seems like yesterday I started and I just keep on going,” said Duce.

“I’ve never done it for the pat on the back. You do it because it’s got to be done and it’s got to be done right.

“You do it for the joy of the kids. You see their smiles and that’s what’s important.”

Duce, who soon will turn 68, started playing as an eight-year-old in the Brantford Church Hockey League, suiting up in “ugly purple sweaters.”

He said he was a pretty good skater but, by the time he got to juvenile, other kids had outgrown him and he spent a lot of time sitting on the bench.

“I was a tall kid but thin,” said Duce, who played in the old Arctic and North Park arenas, as well as outdoors at Lions Park.

“I was one of those unlucky guys who didn’t fill out by the time they turn 16 or 17. I was an OK hockey player. I could skate well. I sat on the bench quite a bit that year and that made me think that if I ever got to coach I wasn’t going to be one of those guys who benches kids.”