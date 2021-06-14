$9.4M lottery ticket sold in Norfolk

Expositor staff
Jun 14, 2021
Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max
Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max

The winning ticket worth $9,440,109.40 in Saturday’s Lotto 649 lottery draw was sold somewhere in Norfolk County.

The exact location will not be released until the winning ticket holder comes forward.

The winning ticket for the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was also sold in Ontario — as was the ticket for the $250,000 runner-up prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 16 will be an estimated $5 million.

Earlier this year a Brantford couple won $8,730,601 in a 649 draw.

