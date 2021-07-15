$64.7 million in county construction for first half of year

After a booming 2020 where building activity soared in Brant County to more than $262 million in value, 2021 has been tamer but still posting substantial numbers.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

During the county’s first quarter of the year, $26.3 million worth of construction was approved, spread over 178 building permits.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. $64.7 million in county construction for first half of year Back to video

In the second quarter, another 326 building permits were issued with a project value of $38.4 million.

Compared to 2020 at the same point, when a total value of $126.3 million had been hit by mid-year, it seems low but, before 2018, the work would have been setting records.

There were high numbers of residential renovations and additions that got permits in April, May and June. The county issued 172 permits valued at $6.1 million, an average of $35,500 per project.

So far this year, 155 housing units have been added in the county with 90 of them townhouses and 60 single-detached homes.

The 74 residential permits issued so far this year pale in comparison to last year when 197 permits had been issued at the same point.

Industrial also is down substantially from 21 permits valued at $20 million to 12 permits with a value of $2.8 million

Grand Erie District School Board got permits worth $1.6 million for interior renovations at Glen Morris Public School, Mt. Pleasant School, Cobblestone Elementary, and Paris Central School.

Other substantial projects include:

An above grade addition to Apogee Ceramics on Folsetter Drive, worth $950,000

A $915,000 dairy barn being built on Big Creek Road.

A $700,000 above grade building for Roswell Concrete Product on Bishopsgate Road

A Highway 54 garage repair for $320,000

A $285,000 for a pumping station at Paris Grand Estates on Paris Links Road

Work worth $220,000 for a multi-disciplinary clinic at Arlington Commons on Rest Acres Road

A foundation installed for Kingwood Paris Meadows on Pottruff Road for $200,000.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble