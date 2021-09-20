27th local COVID-19 death is woman in her 60s
The Brant County Health Unit reported Monday the area’s 27th death from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health unit said the most recent death is a woman in her 60s who was infected as part of an outbreak at the transitional unit at the Willett in Paris. The person was hospitalized at the time of her death.
The outbreak at the Willett was declared on Aug. 13 when two patients tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 11 patients and one staff member of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates the Willett and Brantford General Hospital, tested positive. The outbreak was declared over Sept. 1.
An earlier death of a woman in her 90s also was attributed to the Willett outbreak.
The BCHU reported Monday 56 cases for the week ended Sept. 19, a drop of 13 from the preceding week.
There were 16 new cases added over the past 72 hours. Numbers are not released on weekends.
Active cases dropped to 52 on Monday from 64 a week ago.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that four COVID-19 patients in its care and, of those, one is in critical care.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,790 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,711 of those resulting in recovered cases.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 70.34 per cent of all cases (268) have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent of cases (59) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14.17 per cent of cases (54) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,523 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 198 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 444 have some mutation detected.
There have been 218,966 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, an increase of 2,238 from a week ago. That includes 110,076 first doses, 108,096 second doses and 794 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents, aged 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics Monday through Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; at the Brant Sports Complex, 944 Powerline Rd., Paris from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about the local vaccine rollout County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
An outbreak at the Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6) was declared over on Sunday. It was declared on Aug. 25 and involved one patient and one staff member.
An outbreak was declared on Sunday at a Community Living Brant facility involving one staff member and on Saturday at a construction site that involves three cases.
There is also an outbreak at a local farm where two people are affected.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
The following is a list of local schools with confirmed cases, along with the date the cases were confirmed and the number of cases: Bellview Public School (Sept. 12, one case); Branlyn Community School (Sept. 16 and 17, two cases); Echo Place School (Sept. 19, two cases); James Hillier Public School (Sept. 12, one case); King George School (Sept. 16, two cases); Mt. Pleasant School (Sept. 14, one case); Russell Reid Elementary School (Sept. 16, one case); St. George-German Public School (Sept. 17, one case); Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 14, one case); and St. John’s College (Sept. 12, one case).
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 46 active cases as of Saturday. There are five COVID patients from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 636 confirmed cases, of which 578 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 54 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 12 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 610 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 458 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,655 after there were two more deaths reported from Sunday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,404,362 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,309,713 people completing their vaccine series.
Starting on Wednesday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario.