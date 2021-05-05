Article content

It’s going to cost the city $25,000 to replace several bronze torches stolen in March from the Brant War Memorial.

Theft of the six torches was discovered by city staff during an inspection of the cenotaph at Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue. The torches had been installed on the back side of the monument on the “memorial gallery” wall that includes the names of fallen soldiers from the area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. $25,000 to replace stolen war memorial torches Back to video

“It really is abysmal,” said Coun. Dan McCreary at the time of the theft. “What we’re seeing is a societal slide. These are people motivated to steal invaluable items to make a couple of bucks at the scrapyard.”

City police recovered two of the torches at a local scrapyard. City CAO Brian Hutchings said there was an attempt to sell a third torch, which was in pieces, to a local scrapyard. The business owner refused and reported it to police.

The remaining three torches haven’t been found.

The war memorial, which pays tribute to those who served and continue to serve the country during times of war, military conflict and peace, was originally dedicated in 1933 to honour those who died in the First World War. The memorial gallery was added in 1952. In 1954, the expanded monument was rededicated to honour the fallen in the Second World War and Korean War.