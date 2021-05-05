$25,000 to replace stolen war memorial torches
It’s going to cost the city $25,000 to replace several bronze torches stolen in March from the Brant War Memorial.
Theft of the six torches was discovered by city staff during an inspection of the cenotaph at Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue. The torches had been installed on the back side of the monument on the “memorial gallery” wall that includes the names of fallen soldiers from the area.
$25,000 to replace stolen war memorial torches
“It really is abysmal,” said Coun. Dan McCreary at the time of the theft. “What we’re seeing is a societal slide. These are people motivated to steal invaluable items to make a couple of bucks at the scrapyard.”
City police recovered two of the torches at a local scrapyard. City CAO Brian Hutchings said there was an attempt to sell a third torch, which was in pieces, to a local scrapyard. The business owner refused and reported it to police.
The remaining three torches haven’t been found.
The war memorial, which pays tribute to those who served and continue to serve the country during times of war, military conflict and peace, was originally dedicated in 1933 to honour those who died in the First World War. The memorial gallery was added in 1952. In 1954, the expanded monument was rededicated to honour the fallen in the Second World War and Korean War.
McCreary, who has been helping spearhead a plan for upgrades to the war memorial, said whoever stole the torches “should feel the full force of the law.”
In a report to the city’s operations and administration committee on Tuesday, Hutchings said “restoring this monument as quickly as possible is integral to preserve the cultural and heritage value of this revered piece of public art in the community.”
One of the recovered torches will be used to create a pattern to replace the missing pieces, which will be cast in solid bronze. City staff recommended additional physical security measures be put in place to protect the torches.
Hutchings said that, if someone is convicted of the theft, the city can seek restitution. He said the city also will attempt to apply for grants to help offset the replacement cost.
Final approval of the matter is required at an upcoming city council meeting.