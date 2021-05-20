





Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That’s the same number as the day before and brings the total for the first three days of the week to 51. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 20 new local COVID-19 cases Back to video The area’s active cases remained steady with 133 on Thursday compared to 134 on Wednesday. The vaccination effort in the area remains strong, with more than 1,800 doses administered for the second straight day. There have now been 73,152 doses of the vaccine administered. A total of 5,676 people have completed their vaccination series. The Ontario government has announced that all adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year (born in 2003 or earlier) are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health websites for more information. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about the vaccine rollout in Brantford and Brant County.

Article content Vaccination appointments were available for as early as May 27. As for hospitalizations, the Brant Community Health Care System reported Thursday that seven COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Four of those patients are in critical care. The BCHU notes there are six people receiving care at BGH. The discrepancy in numbers is due to reporting times. Since the pandemic began last March, 3,121 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant, with 2,9468 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 973 variants of concern. Of those, 644 re the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 218 are the E484K mutation, 6 8have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 43 have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). An outbreak involving 10 people at a manufacturing/industrial workplace that does not serve the public directly was declared over on Wednesday after it was declared on April 12. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Creative Minds Children Services Brantford (second outbreak), May 15, two staff/providers • Farm Boy, April 30, eight cases • Food processing No. 5, May 17, two cases

Article content • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 13 (April 25, six cases) and No. 15 (May 12, four cases) Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were two active cases as of Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 513 are resolved. A total of 60 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 30 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with nine per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Thursday’s case count follows two straight days of less than 2,000 new cases. There were 27 deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,552 As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there was better news as 1,320 were receiving care Thursday as opposed to 1,401 on Wednesday. There were 721 people in intensive care units and 439 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 144,986 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 7,576,624 people vaccinated and 473,759 who are fully vaccinated.

