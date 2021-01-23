Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, in its daily update on Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,297 since the pandemic began.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant Back to video

An additional 17 people have recovered from the virus, lowering by two the number of active cases in Brantford and Brant County to 48.

There are five people receiving treatment in hospital, one fewer than Friday’s report that also announced the death of a man in his 70s.

The man, who acquired the virus through close contact with an infectious individual, became the seventh person in the region to die as a result of complications attributed to COVID-19.

The 15 new confirmed cases involve six women and nine men; seven are in the 40 to 59 year age group; two in the 60 to 79 age group; and three in each of the 20 to 39 and under-20 groups.

Contact tracing shows four of the cases were acquired through close contact with an infectious person; one is related to an outbreak; and one to travel, while results are still pending for nine other cases.