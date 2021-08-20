14 new COVID cases in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

With three days of reporting left to go, this week’s total of new cases is 41 and appears certain to surpass the 42 recorded last week. Cases have been rising since eight recorded for the week ended July 18. The record is 269 cases during the week ended April 18.

Currently, there are 58 active cases in Brantford and Brant, with 17 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Over the course of the pandemic, the health unit has recorded 3,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 3,467 have recovered.

The deaths of 20 local people have been attributed to COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at the Willett’s transition unit in Paris (one staff, eight patients), Brantwood Community Services – Cumberland (one staff), Lions McInnes House (one staff) and the Salvation Army Booth Centre (one case).

On the vaccination front, the health unit reports that 208,127 vaccines have been administered to date, with 102,553 people having completed the two-dose vaccination series.

Statistics published by Public Health Ontario show that, for all Brantford-Brant residents over the age of 12, 82 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 75 per cent are considered fully immunized.

The health unit is holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paris fairgrounds, 139 Silver St.

Information about vaccines and the rollout locally can be found at www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine

Ohsweken Public Health reported three active cases on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 535 confirmed cases have been logged since the pandemic began.