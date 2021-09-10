13 new local COVID-19 cases added to count

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

After registering 61 cases for the week ended Sept. 5, the case count for this week stands at 36 with three days of reporting remaining.

Active cases now sit at 53, a drop of seven from Thursday.

The Brant Community Healthcare System is reporting that seven COVID patients are in its care and, of those, four are in critical care. The BCHU reports eight COVID patients in care with the difference due to the timing of reporting.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,623 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 69 per cent of all cases (207) have been among unvaccinated people, 17 per cent of cases (51) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14 per cent of cases (42) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,446 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 150 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 415 have some mutation detected.

There have been 215,846 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 108,629 first doses, 106,472 second doses and 745 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 78 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 72 per cent having received both doses.