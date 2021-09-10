13 new local COVID-19 cases added to count
The Brant County Health Unit reported Friday 13 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
After registering 61 cases for the week ended Sept. 5, the case count for this week stands at 36 with three days of reporting remaining.
Active cases now sit at 53, a drop of seven from Thursday.
The Brant Community Healthcare System is reporting that seven COVID patients are in its care and, of those, four are in critical care. The BCHU reports eight COVID patients in care with the difference due to the timing of reporting.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,623 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 69 per cent of all cases (207) have been among unvaccinated people, 17 per cent of cases (51) have been people with one vaccine dose and 14 per cent of cases (42) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,446 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 150 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 415 have some mutation detected.
There have been 215,846 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 108,629 first doses, 106,472 second doses and 745 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 78 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 72 per cent having received both doses.
The BCHU is hosting a walk-in clinic at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. There are also clinics at the Lynden Park Mall, by the food court entrance on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laurier University (1 Market St., Brantford) on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
An outbreak was declared on Thursday at a local farm, with one case being reported. Because the outbreak was at a workplace that does not serve the public directly, its name is not disclosed.
There is currently an outbreak at the Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6) that was declared on Aug. 25. It involves one patient and one staff member.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 33 active cases as of Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 604 confirmed cases, of which 552 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 54 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 848 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 659 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,590 after there were 11 more deaths reported from Thursday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,098,125 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,128,949 people completing their vaccine series.
Of those aged 12 and older in the province, 84 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine and 78 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.