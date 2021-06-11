





Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, putting the weekly case count at 32. With three more days to report, Brantford-Brant is on pace for fewer than last week’s 69 cases, which is the lowest number since 66 reported for the week ended March 28. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 12 new local COVID-19 cases reported Back to video Active COVID cases also fell to 54 on Friday from 73 on Monday. The Brant Community Health Care System reported Friday that three COVID patients — two in critical care — were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. That’s unchanged from Thursday. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,358 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,284 of those cases resolved. The health unit noted that one case previously added to the overall case count has been removed as it belonged to another health unit. There have been 20 local deaths from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,162 variants of concern. Of those, 773 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 255 are the E484K mutation, 65 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 69 the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Article content On Thursday, 3,185 doses of vaccine were administered, boosting the total doses to 112,342, with 17,718 people having completed their two-dose series. With that pace, the health unit should administer more than 10,000 doses this week. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 67 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, while nine per cent have received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Monday at 8 a.m. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.

Article content An outbreak declared at St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre on May 25 that involved one resident was declared over on Thursday. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Rosewood House, June 6, two residents • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, six residents, three staff members • Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 35 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 29 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 574 new cases in the past 24 hours. There were four deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,935. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 489 people receiving care Wednesday. Of those people, 366 are in intensive care units and 292 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There have now been 10,827,420 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,533,742 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 199,951 doses on Thursday. Of those daily shots, 65,985 were a first shot and 133,966 were a second shot.

