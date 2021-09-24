11 new local COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases for the first four days of this week.

With three days left to report, the area is on pace for its lowest weekly case count in a month.

The health unit on Friday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Active cases increased to 41 on Friday from 38 on Thursday.

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting it is caring for three COVID-19 patients, with one in critical care. The BCHU is reporting one person as hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting or the fact the second person may reside from outside the health unit.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,814 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,744 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 29 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,541 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 210 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 450 have some mutation detected.

There have been 220,943 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,900 first doses, 109,213 second doses and 830 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.