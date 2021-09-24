11 new local COVID-19 cases
The Brant County Health Unit has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases for the first four days of this week.
With three days left to report, the area is on pace for its lowest weekly case count in a month.
The health unit on Friday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
Active cases increased to 41 on Friday from 38 on Thursday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting it is caring for three COVID-19 patients, with one in critical care. The BCHU is reporting one person as hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting or the fact the second person may reside from outside the health unit.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,814 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,744 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 29 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,541 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 210 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 450 have some mutation detected.
There have been 220,943 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,900 first doses, 109,213 second doses and 830 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics on Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
An outbreak was declared Thursday at Central Baptist Academy where two cases have been reported.
Outbreaks are ongoing at Branlyn Community School (Sept. 21, three cases); Community Living Brant (Facility No. 4, Sept. 19, one staff member); at Zander’s Fire Grill and Brew (Sept. 20, two cases); at a construction site (Sept. 18, three cases); and at a local farm (Sept. 9, two cases).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
The following is a list of local schools with confirmed cases, along with the date the cases were confirmed and the number of cases: Bellview Public School (Sept. 12, one case); Branlyn Community School (Sept. 16, 17 and 21, three cases, outbreak declared); Echo Place School (Sept. 19, two cases); James Hillier Public School (Sept. 12, one case); King George School (Sept. 16, two cases); Mt. Pleasant School (Sept. 14, one case); Russell Reid Elementary School (Sept. 16, one case); St. George-German Public School (Sept. 17, one case); Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 14, one case); and St. John’s College (Sept. 12 and 22, two cases).
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 32 active cases as of Thursday. There are three COVID patients from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 659 confirmed cases, of which 614 are resolved.
There have been 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the start of the pandemic.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 55 per cent competing their vaccination series.
Six Nations members are encouraged to get vaccinated by booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or by calling the vaccine call center at 226-227-9288.
On Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, as of Thursday, there were four active cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 34 cases resolved and one death. With the confirmation of a case with the Delta variant, members of the First Nation are being encouraged to email vaccine@mncfn.ca to request an appointment for an upcoming vaccine clinic.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 727 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 557 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
Among the new cases, 143 are aged newborn to 11, 81 are aged 12 to 19, 252 are between 20 and 39, 177 are between 40 and 59, 58 are between 60 and 79 and 17 are among those aged 80 and older.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,688 after there were 11 more deaths reported from Thursday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,566,334 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,406,874 people completing their vaccine series.